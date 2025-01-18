All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

The Detroit Pistons are set to face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 11, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sitting slightly above .500, the Detroit Pistons are still in a good spot heading into their Saturday evening action against the Phoenix Suns.

Over the last 10 games, Detroit has seven wins. Their latest outing against the Indiana Pacers resulted in a double-digit loss at home.

The situation got chippy on the court as time ran out. Clearly, the two teams are buying into the rivalry once again. After splitting double-digit wins with the Pacers, the Pistons are eager to take a trip to Indiana at the end of the month.

Before they get there, though, they have to keep their focus on the Western Conference opponents coming their way.

This year, the Suns have been having a hard time meeting expectations. Heading into the season, they were hoping to compete for a championship. So far, the Suns are fighting to stay in the Play-In picture out West.

After winning five of their last 10 games, the Suns are heading into Detroit with a 20-20 record. The last time the Pistons and the Suns battled it out, the Pistons were kicked off their West Coast road trip with a bang and took down the Suns with a notable win. Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak against Phoenix.

Saturday’s game will give the Pistons a chance to build a winning streak of their own.

Cade Cunningham facing the Suns.
Dec 21, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 4 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Suns -1.5

Moneyline: PHX -118, DET +100

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +1.5

Moneyline: DET +100

Total O/U: UNDER 227.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News