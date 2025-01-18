Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
Sitting slightly above .500, the Detroit Pistons are still in a good spot heading into their Saturday evening action against the Phoenix Suns.
Over the last 10 games, Detroit has seven wins. Their latest outing against the Indiana Pacers resulted in a double-digit loss at home.
The situation got chippy on the court as time ran out. Clearly, the two teams are buying into the rivalry once again. After splitting double-digit wins with the Pacers, the Pistons are eager to take a trip to Indiana at the end of the month.
Before they get there, though, they have to keep their focus on the Western Conference opponents coming their way.
This year, the Suns have been having a hard time meeting expectations. Heading into the season, they were hoping to compete for a championship. So far, the Suns are fighting to stay in the Play-In picture out West.
After winning five of their last 10 games, the Suns are heading into Detroit with a 20-20 record. The last time the Pistons and the Suns battled it out, the Pistons were kicked off their West Coast road trip with a bang and took down the Suns with a notable win. Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak against Phoenix.
Saturday’s game will give the Pistons a chance to build a winning streak of their own.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 4 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Suns -1.5
Moneyline: PHX -118, DET +100
Total O/U: 227.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +1.5
Moneyline: DET +100
Total O/U: UNDER 227.5