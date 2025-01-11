Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
Sitting at .500 heading into the weekend, the Detroit Pistons are scheduled for a bout with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Detroit is looking to bounce back after a tough loss against the Golden State Warriors.
Coming into Michigan, the Raptors have been in the midst of a rough patch. Recently they’ve lost their last four games in a row. Over the past 10 games, Toronto has just one win to show for.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have been on a bit of a tear. Dating back to the follow-up matchup against the Phoenix Suns after a disappointing showing at home against the Utah Jazz, the Pistons have hit their stride.
On a road trip out West, the Pistons won three of their four games. The lone loss came against the Denver Nuggets on the final leg of the trip. When the Pistons returned to Detroit, they dominated the homestand.
Wins over the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Portland Trail Blazers helped the Pistons put together their most notable win streak of the season. For the lone road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons dominated with a 15-point win.
Heading back home on January 9, the Pistons were in the midst of a five-game win streak.
Detroit nearly completed the comeback against the Warriors to continue building on their winning record. Unfortunately, the Warriors held onto the lead and secured a three-point victory.
So far this season, the Pistons have a favorable record over the Raptors. In two outings, the Pistons have collected victories in both games. Heading into Saturday night’s game, Detroit is on a four-game win streak against Toronto.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
Date: Saturday, January 10, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: -4.5
Moneyline: DET -200, TOR +168
Total O/U: 230
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -4.5
Moneyline: DET -200
Total O/U: UNDER 230