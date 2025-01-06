Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Trail Blazers
Lately, the Detroit Pistons have been heating up. While they haven’t climbed too far up the Eastern Conference rankings at the moment, Detroit remains in the Play-In Tournament picture.
After a trip out West, the Pistons are back in the Motor City for some time, looking to take advantage of the lack of travel.
When the Pistons hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, a duel between Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham resulted in a win for the home team. In 38 minutes of action, Cunningham dropped 40 points while dishing out nine dimes and coming down with six rebounds.
With a 119-105 victory over Minnesota, the Pistons improved to 17-18 on the year.
In recent seasons, the Pistons have struggled against the Blazers. Prior to their battle last February, the Blazers had an eight-game victory streak going against the Pistons. When the Pistons paid a visit to Portland in February of last season, the Pistons snapped the streak with a 128-122 overtime win.
It’s clear the Pistons are in much better shape this year, coming a long way from their 14-68 showing last season. Meanwhile, the Blazers remain in a rebuild, placing a long way from postseason contention in the Western Conference.
Heading into Monday’s matchup, Portland holds a 12-22 record. Although they recently scooped up a win, the Blazers are just 4-6 over their last 10 games. On the road, the Blazers are just 4-14 this year.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers
Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -6.5
Moneyline: DET -260, POR +215
Total O/U: 226
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Blazers +6.5
Moneyline: DET -260
Total O/U: UNDER 226