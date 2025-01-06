All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Trail Blazers

The Detroit Pistons are battling it out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Feb 8, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Lately, the Detroit Pistons have been heating up. While they haven’t climbed too far up the Eastern Conference rankings at the moment, Detroit remains in the Play-In Tournament picture.

After a trip out West, the Pistons are back in the Motor City for some time, looking to take advantage of the lack of travel.

When the Pistons hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, a duel between Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham resulted in a win for the home team. In 38 minutes of action, Cunningham dropped 40 points while dishing out nine dimes and coming down with six rebounds.

With a 119-105 victory over Minnesota, the Pistons improved to 17-18 on the year.

In recent seasons, the Pistons have struggled against the Blazers. Prior to their battle last February, the Blazers had an eight-game victory streak going against the Pistons. When the Pistons paid a visit to Portland in February of last season, the Pistons snapped the streak with a 128-122 overtime win.

It’s clear the Pistons are in much better shape this year, coming a long way from their 14-68 showing last season. Meanwhile, the Blazers remain in a rebuild, placing a long way from postseason contention in the Western Conference.

Heading into Monday’s matchup, Portland holds a 12-22 record. Although they recently scooped up a win, the Blazers are just 4-6 over their last 10 games. On the road, the Blazers are just 4-14 this year.

Feb 8, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Moneyline: DET -260, POR +215

Total O/U: 226

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Blazers +6.5

Moneyline: DET -260

Total O/U: UNDER 226

