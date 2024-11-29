Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Pacers on Friday
The Detroit Pistons kicked off their week with another thrilling matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Being down a man in Cade Cunningham, the Pistons leaned on the rising star guard Jaden Ivey to run the offense once again as Cunningham recovered from an injury.
In the final seconds of the game, Ivey helped the Pistons avoid overtime as he hit a buzzer-beating shot to pick up a victory.
On Wednesday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams missed key players that night, as the Grizzlies rolled without their star guard Ja Morant. Meanwhile, the Pistons went without Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris.
While the Pistons have put up some tough battles recently in the absence of Cunningham, Wednesday was not their night. Detroit took on a blowout loss, falling way short with a score of 131-111.
Sitting at 8-12 on Friday, the Pistons are set to face their division rival, the Indiana Pacers. The post-Thanksgiving matchup will have double the importance, as it’s an NBA Cup game.
At this stage, the Pacers are one of two teams without an NBA Cup victory in East Group B. They will not be punching their ticket to the next phase. The Pistons, however, are still in the mix.
The point difference isn’t ideal, as the Milwaukee Bucks have a 23-point difference, which places them first. But Detroit is still undefeated in cup play with a 2-0 record, garnering wins over Toronto and Miami.
While the Pistons haven’t had success against the Pacers this year so far, they have a chance to even the regular-season score while remaining unbeaten in cup play on Friday.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers
Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
Time: 8 PM ET.
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds
Spread: Pacers -5.5
Moneyline: IND -230, DET +190
Total O/U: 229
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pacers -5.5
Moneyline: IND -230
Total O/U: OVER 229