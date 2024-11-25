Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Raptors on Monday
After a night in Orlando, the Detroit Pistons wrapped up their week without a win.
Despite entering last week’s slate fresh off of a blowout win over the Washington Wizards, the Pistons struggled to keep the ball rolling when they arrived home to host the Chicago Bulls For the first time in a while, the Pistons found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided score.
A few day break concluded with a matchup on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. Similar to their first outing against the Hornets, the game went down to the wire.
Despite being on the path to another blowout loss, the Pistons managed to climb back and force overtime. When they reached OT, Detroit played without its top scorer and playmaker, Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, they couldn’t complete the comeback.
After dropping two games in a row, the Pistons were in a tough spot heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Orlando Magic.
Even without their All-Star Paolo Banchero, the Magic have been rolling. They managed to take care of business against the Pistons and forced Detroit to take on its third loss in a row. At this point, the Pistons are 7-11 as they head into a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, who recently got an injury boost with Scottie Barnes making his way back to the lineup.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
Date: Monday, November 24, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -5
Moneyline: DET -198, TOR +166
Total O/U: 223
Prediction
Spread: Raptors +5
Moneyline: TOR +166
Total O/U: UNDER 223