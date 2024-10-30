Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs 76ers on Wednesday
It’s officially been one week since the Detroit Pistons tipped off their 2024-2025 NBA season against the Indiana Pacers. Last Wednesday, Detroit started the year off with a loss. However, they felt encouraged after putting on a good effort against a team that had just played in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Fast forward one week later, and the trend has continued. The Pistons are fighting, but they aren’t winning.
Wednesday night offers the Pistons another opportunity to try and pick up their first win of the year. They started the week off with a matchup on the road against the Miami Heat.
Despite being in the lead entering the fourth quarter down South Beach, the Pistons went ice cold. Without anybody being able to step up and take over as the closer, the Pistons found themselves falling short with a 106-98 loss against Miami.
Facing the Sixers, the Pistons won’t see Philadelphia’s finest. The All-Star center Joel Embiid has been out due to knee injury management since the start of the preseason.
As for the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George, he’s been battling a bone bruise in his knee. George appeared in two preseason outings for the Sixers, but hasn’t had the chance to suit up during the regular season. Wednesday will mark four in a row the duo will miss.
While the Sixers still pose a big threat to Detroit, led by the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, the Pistons feel due to pick up their first win of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers
Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -174, DET +146
Total O/U: 217
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -174
Total O/U: UNDER 217