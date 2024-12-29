Bill Simmons Has High Praise for Cade Cunningham and Detroit Pistons
After finishing with the NBA's worst record last season, the Detroit Pistons have turned a lot of heads through the first two months of the 2024-25 campaign. Following one of their more thrilling victories, they received high praise from a longtime analyst.
On Thursday night, the Pistons took on the Sacramento Kings in the third game of their current road trip. Things looked bleak early in the fourth quarter, trailing by as many as 14 points. However, Cade Cunningham and company rallied to get within striking distance in the final possession. Following a four-point play from Jaden Ivey with seconds left in the game, Detroit was able to secure a 114-113 win.
With the game ending in such exciting fashion, many people in and around the league took to social media to share their thoughts. Among those to do so was longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons. He feels Cunningham is a top-25 player in the league now and the Pistons are trending in the right direction.
Cunningham has been one of the league's best all-around talents this season, putting up career-highs across the board. Through 27 games, he is averaging 24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 9.7 APG. With these stellar numbers, the Pistons guard has worked his way into the conversation for being an All-Star this season.
As for the Pistons, they continue to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference.
In just one offseason, the Pistons managed to make a flurry of changes at all levels and drastically change the trajectory of the franchise. They've already matched their win total from last season, and are in a good position to put an end their playoff drought.