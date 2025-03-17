Bill Simmons Makes Bold Statement Regarding Pistons Guard
When the Detroit Pistons signed Malik Beasley, many expected him to elevate the team's spacing issues on the offensive end. While accomplishing this, he's also emerged as a key member of the franchise.
Beasley has long been a productive role player in the NBA, but he's putting together one of the best seasons of his career in Detroit. He's arguably been one of the top reserve guards in the lead, which has led to many making a case for him to be in the running for Sixth Man of the Year.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons weighed in on the Sixth Man of the Year race as the regular season slowly comes to a close. Even as a known Boston Celtics supporter, he was shocked to see Payton Pritchard as the favorite to win. Simmons feels it should be Beasley because of how much more he means to his team.
"I would have thought Beasley should be the favorite at this point, Simmons said. "With how important he is and he's like their No. 2 crunch-time guy."
Beasley has proven to be an ideal complement to Cade Cunningham, and he continues to reap the benefits of playing alongside the rising star. On the season, he is averaging 16.3 PPG and shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc on over nine attempts per game. Beasley is also currently second in the league in three-pointers made, trailing only Anthony Edwards.
In light of helping the Pistons go through a massive turnaround over the past year, Beasley has a strong case of winning Sixth Man of the Year. It will only get strong if Detroit is able to secure a high playoff seed in the coming weeks.
With guys like Pritchard in the mix, Sixth Man of the Year is going to be a tight race. That said, Beasley certainly finds himself in a good position to take home the hardware.
