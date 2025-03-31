Bill Simmons Reacts to Detroit Pistons Viral Brawl vs Timberwolves
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. This matchup would end up being the talking point of the night for the NBA following a viral brawl that led to seven total ejections.
In the midst of the Pistons' turnaround, many have embraced the team for bringing back the franchise's hard-nosed identity. This was on full display against the Wolves following an altercation that looked like a sequence from the "Bad Boys" days.
It all started when Timberwolves big man Naz Reid started trash-talking Ron Holland. The Pistons rookie didn't take kindly to it, and quickly began defending himself.
This led to him getting tangled up with Donte DiVincenzo and the two went barreling into the crowd. Countless players and coaches from both sides ending up getting involved, which led to a series of ejections. Among those removed for the Pistons were Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Following this altercation, countless people in and around the NBA took to social media to give their thoughts. Among those to do so was Bill Simmons, who also brought up old-school Detroit basketball making a comeback.
In the end, it would be the Timberwolves who would have the last laugh. Behind strong performances from Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, Minnesota walked out with a 123-104 victory.
Throughout the course of this season, the Pistons have managed to drastically alter how teams around the league view them. Along with their strong play, instances like this are a testament to that as well. They no longer want to be viewed as an afterthought as they compete with every opponent put across from them.