Bill Simmons Utters Bold Take on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Over the course of this season, the Detroit Pistons have turned countless skeptics into believers with their massive turnaround. As they gear up for their first playoff run in six years, one longtime analyst gave high praise to the team's standout performer.
With the Milwaukee Bucks dealing with some injury woes, the Pistons have managed to create some separation in the standings. They've now jumped to fifth place and trail the fourth-place Indiana Pacers by two games with less than 10 matchups remaining in the regular season.
Given the current landscape, it appears the Pistons and Pacers are on a collision course for a meeting in the first round. Bill Simmons broke down this potential series, and gave his thoughts on the matchup. He has faith in the Pistons, stating the Cade Cunningham would be the best player in this hypothetical postseason battle.
"I think Cade is the best player in a Pistons-Pacers series," Simmons said. "As good as Haliburton has been the past two months. I think Cade, he is a top 10-12 guy."
Cunningham has been the driving force in the Pistons' success this season, putting together the best campaign of his young career. Through 66 appearances, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG.
The Pistons star has already climbed the hierarchy in the NBA, but performing well in the playoffs would do wonders for his stock around the league. if he can continue his strong play under the bright lights of the postseason, it will cement him as a star in the league for years to come.
Based on how he's talked about getting Detroit back to the playoffs all year, the young guard seems ready to elevate his game on a bigger stage.