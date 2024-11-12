Bucks Make Damian Lillard Injury Announcement Before Pistons Matchup
When the Detroit Pistons take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, there is a chance Damian Lillard could be out for the night.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Lillard has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. With the Bucks set to join the rest of the league in firing up their first installment of NBA Cup group play, they’ll have to compete without Lillard on the court. He’s already been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The loss of Lillard is a tough blow for the Bucks. Shockingly, they’ve been one of the most notable teams to struggle to begin the 2024-2025 season. With the Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo duo, the Bucks were expected to be championship contenders in 2025.
However, the Bucks are sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 2-8 record, with only the Toronto Raptors sitting behind them. The loss of Lillard could certainly put them in an even tougher spot moving forward.
Lillard has appeared in ten games this season. Spending roughly 36 minutes on the floor per game, the veteran guard has produced 26 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. From deep, Lillard has knocked down 35 percent of his threes while attempting nearly ten shots from deep per outing.
After getting traded to the Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023 offseason, Lillard had the chance to play most of the 2023-2023 season for Milwaukee. He missed just nine games during the regular season last year. In that time, the Bucks lost all but one of their games without him.
Meanwhile, against Detroit, Lillard has faced the Pistons 22 times in his career. Overall, he averaged 25 points, eight assists, and five rebounds against the Pistons. As a member of the Bucks, Lillard averaged over 30 points against the Pistons and had a 45-point double-double in Detroit back in January.
The Bucks haven’t put a timeline on Lillard’s return just yet, but there is a chance he could miss Wednesday’s action against the Pistons. The Pistons will travel to Milwaukee after hosting the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.