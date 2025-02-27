Bucks Star’s Potential Absence Could Impact Pistons’ Playoff Seeding
With a major win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons are moving closer to the Milwaukee Bucks’ fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Thursday, the Pistons will get a chance to rest before facing the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Bucks will host the Nuggets on Thursday in Milwaukee.
The Pistons’ rival is currently entering the matchup with a big name on the injury report, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a lingering calf strain.
Will Giannis Play on Thursday?
All signs are pointing to the Bucks having their key star on the floor for them when they host the Nuggets. According to the official NBA injury report, Antetokounmpo is probable to play.
Leading up to the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo missed a notable amount of games. His first absence in over a month occurred on February 3. He missed the final six games leading up to the All-Star break and didn’t participate in the tournament out in San Francisco.
When the Bucks returned to the floor on February 20 to face the Los Angeles Clippers, Antetokounmpo checked in for 24 minutes of action. His minutes restriction remained in place for the following outing against the Washington Wizards, as he played just 19 minutes.
If Giannis gets the nod to take on the Nuggets for his fifth-straight appearance, he could clear 30 minutes, as he’s done over the last two games. During that short stretch, Antetokounmpo has averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.
The State of the East
With 33 wins and 26 losses, the Pistons remain sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have gained a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic. Now, the Pistons are eyeing the Bucks’ spot.
Milwaukee holds a 32-35 record heading into their matchup with Denver. A loss would allow the Pistons and the Bucks to switch spots for at least one game. If the season ended today with everything where it’s at, the Pistons would draw a round-one matchup against the New York Knicks.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade