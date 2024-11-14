Bucks Superstar Quotes Mike Tyson Reacting to Isaiah Stewart Ejection
With the legendary boxer Mike Tyson gearing up for a fight this week, he recently had a quote go viral. It was something that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo thought about when he played the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
“He said some guys are manufactured killers,” Giannis told reporters. “He’s a born killer. I feel the same way.”
Lately, the Bucks have had their backs against the wall in the Eastern Conference. At the start of the week, they had just two wins in ten games. Despite being championship contenders on paper heading into the 2024-2025 season, the Bucks haven’t been a threat by any stretch.
On Tuesday, they collected their third win of the year over the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo was on a mission to put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Pistons would find the star big man to be a handful from start to finish.
Pistons backup big man Isaiah Stewart was having another stellar defensive performance. He played physical on Giannis from the start but took things a little too far in the second half. Stewart committed a hard foul, and after further review, he was sent back to the locker room with a Flagrant 2 call.
The Bucks went to the free-throw line and went about their night. Antetokounmpo kept on cooking.
“I’ve been so many times hit. It doesn’t really phase me anymore. All I could think about is just get up and try to make two free throws,” he added.
Milwaukee’s star big man has been in his fair share of on-court altercations in the past. Despite being on the tough end of a hard foul, Giannis didn’t let that get into his head on Wednesday.
“I’m not gonna lie to you—maybe if this happens in a week from now— I might lose it,” said Antetokounmpo. “I’m human. At the same time, all I could worry about is that we were getting back to the game.”
“I was in pain, so I couldn’t really lose my emotion. My glute was numb. I was just trying to walk it off and go to the bench and wait for the call. I knew that I was going to shoot two free throws. I want to knock those free throws down because I think those free throws tied the game or something. I was just thinking about the free throws.”
Although he was able to rise above it, Antetokounmpo surely wasn’t pleased with Stewart’s move.
“It’s a dangerous play,” he finished. “That’s not a basketball play. I think the ref did a great job making the right call. I couldn’t share what it was, but I know he got ejected. At the end of the day, when you play guys like Duren and Stewart, guys that are physical, you gotta expect that. Coming into the game, I knew it was gonna be tough for me to get to my angles and make plays.”
Antetokounmpo managed to help the Bucks pull off a remarkable overtime win over the Pistons. He finished the game with 59 points in 43 minutes. He made it a double-double with 14 rebounds and nearly notched the triple-double with seven assists.
Milwaukee improves to 4-8 on the year after a 127-120 victory. The Pistons head back to the drawing board as they prepare for the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
