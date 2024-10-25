Cade Cunningham Holding Himself Accountable Following Pistons Loss
Heading down to the final minutes of their opening night matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons found themselves within striking distance of securing a win. However, they'd end up falling just short and losing by a final score of 115-109. Following this heartbreaking defeat, the team's top player is stepping up and holding himself accountable.
Even though it didn't result in a win, Cade Cunningham kicked off his fourth NBA season in impressive fashion. In 36 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 28 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
Following this performance, Cunningham was asked his thoughts on how things unfolded for the Pistons. He cited not taking care of the ball enough as a problem, and admitted that he needs to be better in helping prevent turnovers.
"I think just valuing the ball when we had the lead. That's something that we could do better," Cunningham said. "Coming out the game, first group, I got to be sharper as far as getting us into our stuff. We had seven turnovers in the first quarter. Just being sharp with that stuff, cleaning that up."
After signing a five-year max extension this summer, Cunningham has spoken a lot about wanting to be a leader for the Pistons. Moments like this are a testament to his maturity, taking accountability for the offense as the team's lead guard.
Coming off this nail-biter with the Pacers, the Pistons have a quick turnaround. They're slated to hit the road Friday and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game.