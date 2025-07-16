Cade Cunningham Lands High Praise From Pistons' Head Coach
As a player, Cade Cunningham helped turn the Detroit Pistons around with an incredible 2024-2025 NBA season. As a leader, the young star couldn’t have made his first-year head coach’s job easier, according to JB Bickerstaff.
Following his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bickerstaff signed on to replace Monty Williams in Michigan. The head coach walked into what looked like a tough situation, since the Pistons won just 14 games before he got there.
A few tweaks to the roster and a change in the system, and Bickerstaff was coaching the Pistons into contention. The veteran head coach offered Cunningham a lot of credit for the way he led the team throughout the year.
“As good of a basketball player as Cade Cunningham is, he's a better leader and person,” Bickerstaff said recently, via Grind City Media.
“I would relay messages to him about how we wanted to move every day, how we wanted to be positive. We weren't putting up with any b******* and complaining, and all that stuff. So, there were times in games where guys would do it, and Cade would grab them and be like, ‘Yo, coach said we're not b******* here. So if you want to b**** you can go somewhere else.’ That’s real! When he does that, for me, now my job is easy. I say what I say, and then he carries it out and lives it.”
Cunningham recently received credit for his leadership skills from one of his parting veteran teammates. Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Denver Nuggets recently discussed how the young Cunningham was a “rare” breed in the way he leads by example. Now, Bickerstaff is highlighting Cunningham’s vocal approach, and adding to the “lead by example” style the young veteran brings to the table.
“He can be great, and not take your breath away as a teammate,” Bickerstaff said of Cunningham. “He doesn’t have to eat what’s on your plate to be great. He makes sure your plate is full, even though he’s doing his thing.”
Statistically, Cunningham put together a superstar campaign, averaging 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He shot with efficiency, draining 47 percent of his field goals, and knocking down 36 percent of his threes. Cunningham was a first-time All-Star and first-time All-NBA recipient and even earned some acknowledgement in the MVP race as a top 10 candidate.
Last year’s Pistons run was pressure-free. This year, the expectations are higher. Cunningham is backed with full confidence in Detroit, and the basketball world will soon see how he responds with higher stakes.
