Cade Cunningham Lands Support From NBA Legends Amid All-Star Push
On Thursday, the NBA announced the starters from both conferences in the 2025 NBA All-Star game.
While it was a longshot for Cade Cunningham to land in the big event as a starter, it was confirmed on Thursday that Cunningham will not represent the Detroit Pistons and the Eastern Conference as a starting player.
However, Cunningham still has a good chance of cracking the player pool as a reserve.
Throughout the voting process, Cunningham was in the Eastern Conference’s Top 10 for backcourt voting from the start until finish.
When the NBA released the first fan returns, Cunningham ranked sixth. Over the next two reveals, Cunningham moved back one spot to seventh.
Overall, Cunningham finished sixth overall with the fan ranking in the guard category for the East, according to the NBA.
When the reserves are officially announced in a week, TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ panel believes that Cunningham will be one of the players named a reserve.
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley all put Cunningham at the top of their prediction list.
Earlier this week, Shaq made it clear where he stood as he told Cunningham he believed he was an All-Star this year. Shaq also added Darius Garland, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, and Evan Mobley.
Smith noted Garland, Young, Lillard, and LaMelo Ball. Barkley agreed with Garland, Young, and Ball while adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Pascal Siakam.
The East’s backcourt starters are Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The NBA will officially announce the reserves on January 30.
With Cunningham ranking sixth for the fans, fourth for the media, and fifth for the players, he shouldn’t have any trouble landing in the event.
