Cade Cunningham Makes Confident Statement Ahead of Pistons’ Next Run
As exciting as the Detroit Lions were last year, the Pistons and the Tigers didn’t have nearly as much to offer.
With the NFL season underway, the Lions remain one of the league’s most exciting teams. The Tigers aren’t guaranteed a postseason bid this season but they are in the hunt after a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
As for the Pistons, they hope to add to the excitement this winter when they take the floor for the 2024-2025 NBA season. On Wednesday, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham made a confident statement about his team as he seems inspired by the Tigers’ recent push.
"It’s really cool to watch, that’s how we want to be,” Cunningham told reporters this week. “Seeing the Lions do the same thing. Everybody in Detroit is doing that, so I believe we’re next. Only the best is to come."
It would be difficult for the Pistons not to improve next season. After failing to exceed 20 wins two seasons ago, the Pistons achieved a league-worst 14-68 record last year.
The struggles called for key jobs. Troy Weaver lost his seat as the General Manager, while Monty Williams was removed from the coaching staff after just one season. With Trajan Langdon and J.B. Bickerstaff taking over those roles, the Pistons have a slightly new-look roster surrounding Cunningham.
After winning just 17 percent of their games last year, the Pistons have to be confident that it can’t get much worse.
As far as making a playoff push, though, they understand they still have a long way to go. The 2024-2025 NBA season will be all about the development of Cunningham, who landed a few veteran floor-spacers to play with. Of course, the Pistons also hope to see major steps forward from guys like Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Marcus Sasser.
The Lions are contenders in the NFL, while the Tigers are hot in the MLB. The Pistons remain in a rebuild in the NBA, but Cunningham is clearly confident in the future of his organization.