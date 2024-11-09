Cade Cunningham Makes Detroit Pistons History vs Hawks
*UPDATE: Cunningham finished Friday’s game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 122-121.
It’s been quite the week for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
On Friday, the emerging All-Star started off his night against the Atlanta Hawks with a passing clinic. By the end of the first half, Cunningham had notched ten assists. He tied an NBA-high in the assist department through one half, joining the club with James Harden, Nikola Jokic, and Domantas Sabonis.
When Cunningham entered the locker room in Detroit on Friday night, he was just a few rebounds and eight points shy of notching a triple-double already.
During the fourth quarter, Cunningham made it another triple-double night this week.
By notching his third consecutive triple-double, Cunningham tied with Grant Hill for the most consecutive triple-doubles in Pistons history.
Along with tying Hill, Cunningham also notched the second-most total triple-doubles in franchise history landing in the same company as Isiah Thomas.
Thomas achieved five triple-doubles in 979 games. Cunningham collected his fifth in his 148th game.
Next up on the list is Grant Hill. In 435 games with the Pistons, Hill has 29 triple-doubles to his name. While breaking Hill’s record is certainly possible for the 23-year-old Cunningham, it’s not quite in reach just yet.
For now, Cunningham is working on getting the Pistons back on track against the Hawks. After picking up two-straight wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons came up short in heartbreaking fashion against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Heading into the Atlanta matchup, Cunningham was posting averages of 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. He was shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.