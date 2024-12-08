Cade Cunningham Makes Detroit Pistons History vs Knicks
Before getting a long break, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons went into Madison Square Garden looking to avoid going winless this week.
A matchup on the road against the New York Knicks wasn’t going to be easy on paper, but Cunningham’s focus was on another level, making the game look easy for him.
Through his first nine minutes of action, Cunningham scored five points and dished out six assists. His playmaking helped the Pistons get off to a 39-point outburst in the first quarter alone.
When Detroit reached the second quarter at The Garden, Cunningham flipped on the scoring switch. He knocked down five of his six shots to score 16 points in nine minutes. By the end of the first half, he was one assist shy of a double-double.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Cunningham had 27 points and 11 rebounds. At that point, he was one rebound shy of his fifth triple-double of the season. When he got it in the fourth quarter, the young veteran made Pistons history.
Cade Cunningham became the first player in his franchise’s history to accomplish a triple-double at the current MSG. He’s the first player since 1968 to accomplish that feat.
All season long, Cunningham has been racking up triple-doubles and climbing up the Pistons franchise leaderboard in that category. At this point, Cunningham has one more player to surpass before he’s Detroit’s triple-double king.
At the end of Friday’s game, Cunningham finished with 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. He also snatched a steal on the defensive end.
Cunningham’s contributions helped the Pistons take down the Knicks with a 120-111 victory. The Pistons are now 10-15 on the year, heading into a small break before their next run against the Boston Celtics next week.