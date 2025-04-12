Cade Cunningham Makes Franchise History in Win vs Knicks
Of all the major storylines in the NBA this season, Cade Cunningham's play in a historic turnaround for the Detroit Pistons should be near the top of the list. As the year comes to a close, the former No. 1 pick set a new mark in franchise history that hasn't been touched in over two decades.
Along with being one of the league's top facilitators this season, Cunningham's scoring has also seen a notable uptick. This was on full display Thursday night in Detroit's matchup against the New York Knicks. Facing off against a potential playoff opponent, Cunningham erupted for 36 points and eight assists in a 115-106 victory for the Pistons.
With this performance, Cunningham broke the 30-point mark in a game for the 22nd time this season. This is the most by a Pistons player since former All-Star Jerry Stackhouse in 2001.
Cunningham's emergence has been nothing short of impressive, and the Pistons continue to reap the benefits of it. In the midst of his blossoming into a star-level talent in the league, Detroit's trajectory has completely changed since their shaky 2024 campaign.
Following his strong play in the regular season, Cunningham is a player who will surely have a lot of eyes on him in the postseason. If he's able to adapt and overcome the pressures of the playoffs, it will lock him in as one of the NBA's premiere young talents.
Leading the charge for a playoff team is a lot to ask of a player in their fourth season, but Cunningham appears ready to take on this role. Performing well in the playoffs is the next step for him showing the franchise he can be their primary pillar for years to come.