Cade Cunningham Makes Pistons History vs Wizards
The Detroit Pistons former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, did it again.
In a Sunday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, Cunningham was productive in all key areas of the game and managed to notch a triple-double for the fourth time this season.
At this point, Cunningham has surpassed Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis to have the third-most triple-doubles during the 2024-2025 NBA season. Cunningham is now behind Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic.
In addition to moving up the NBA’s leaderboard on Sunday, Cunningham moved up his franchise’s leaderboard in the triple-double category as well.
With No. 6 in his career, Cunningham now has the second-most amount of triple-doubles in Pistons history. He trails only Grant Hill, who is currently comfortably in first place.
Since the start of the season, Cunningham has been quickly climbing the Detroit triple-double leaderboard.
Entering the 2024-2025 NBA season, the recently retired Blake Griffin was the first player Cunningham would have to pass to move up. A couple of weeks ago, Cunningham surpassed Bob Lanier, who has four under his belt.
When Cunningham achieved his third-straight triple-double recently, he tied the legendary Isiah Thomas. The matchup against Washington gave Cunningham the opportunity to surpass Thomas. He did it in 153 games. To compare, Thomas had five triple-doubles in 979 games.
Against the Wizards, Cunningham made seven of his 15 shots from the field. He scored 21 points. In addition, Cunningham picked up ten rebounds and ten assists.
Heading into Sunday’s blowout victory over Washington, Cunningham was producing 23 points per game on 44 percent shooting. He’s nearly averaging a triple-double this season by producing nearly nine assists per game, along with seven rebounds.
The Pistons will be back on the floor on Monday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set against the Chicago Bulls.