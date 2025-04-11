Cade Cunningham Making Detroit Pistons History After Win vs Knicks
What a season it’s been for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. With just two games left in the season after Detroit’s big win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, Cunningham is officially wrapping up the year with 25 points-per-game average.
With that, Cunningham has made Pistons history, becoming the youngest player in the franchise’s history to average over 25 points per game in a season, according to StatMamba.
The only other two players to have a similar feat at age 23 are Kelly Tripucka and Bob Lanier.
At 23 years old, Cunningham notched his first All-Star appearance. The veteran guard played in his 69th game on Thursday night and had another stellar outing.
In 34 minutes, Cunningham shot 16-24 from the field to score 36 points. He nearly picked up a double-double by dishing out eight assists.
For the third time this season, Cunningham and the Pistons defeated the Knicks with a score of 115-106. While the Eastern Conference playoff picture has not been cemented just yet, the Pistons and the Knicks could pick up another four-to-seven-game battle in the coming weeks.
For now, Cunningham and the Pistons are set to close out a back-to-back on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game turns out to be an important one for seeding, as the Pistons could still jump the Bucks in the standings to pick up the fifth seed in the East.
The Pistons and the Bucks will tip off at 7 PM ET on Friday night.