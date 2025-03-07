Cade Cunningham Ranks Top 3 for Multiple Major NBA Stats in 2025
Since the Detroit Pistons rang in the new year of 2025, Cade Cunningham has been at the top of the NBA for multiple major stats.
While Cunningham was already on pace to become an All-Star during the fall stretch of the season, the Pistons veteran hasn’t slowed down since earning the first nod in his career.
With the Pistons in the final quarter of the season, Cunningham could end up top three for points and assists since the start of January.
via @Statmuse: Cade Cunningham since January 1:
26.9 PPG
5.6 RPG
9.1 APG
Top three in points and assists in that stretch.
At this point in his career, Cunningham is becoming the player he was projected to be when he was coming out of Oklahoma State as a freshman. Considering he was the consensus top pick in 2021, there was pressure on Cunningham to be an instant starter and an eventual star.
Despite putting up decent numbers during his rookie season and his third campaign, the state of the Pistons left Cunningham flying under the radar. Last year, Cunningham appeared in 61 games for Detroit. He averaged 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 45 percent from the field.
Locally, Cunningham was earning underrated praise. Nationally, not so much. With the Pistons finishing the year with a 14-68 record, Cunningham’s solo performances didn’t seem to move the needle for fans and analysts. This year has been a different story.
With 58 games down, Cunningham is averaging 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists per game while shooting threes at a 36 percent clip. The Pistons have a winning record through March 6, and are in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture.
As long as Cunningham keeps his same pace and helps the Pistons punch their ticket to the playoffs, he’s sure to maintain his star buzz heading into his fifth season.
