Cade Cunningham Reacts to First Detroit Playoff Win Since 2008
When the Detroit Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, they hoped that the Oklahoma State product could deliver winning results to the franchise for years to come.
It was a rocky start. After all, Cunningham was a product of a rebuild. When he landed in Detroit, he was just the first piece to the puzzle. After several seasons of plenty of losing, the Pistons have finally turned things around.
Detroit went from winning just 14 games last year to exceeding 40 wins in 2024-2025. With a 44-38 record, the Pistons clinched the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. In Game 1 of their first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Pistons coughed up a late lead by allowing the Knicks to have a 40-point fourth quarter.
Despite falling short in Game 1, the Pistons didn’t allow the moment to get too big for them. In Game 2, the Pistons got back on track and collected their first playoff win in over 15 years. After the game, Cade Cunningham reacted to the accomplishment.
“It’s a great feeling,” he told reporters. “It feels good to represent the city like we did tonight. It’s something that the city has been waiting on for a long time. We feel good about it and we’re ready to get back to the crib and perform in front of them.”
Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points on 11-21 shooting from the field and 10-12 shooting from the charity stripe on Monday.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham came down with 12 rebounds and dished out three assists, and snatched two steals.
As good as the Pistons feel after picking up a win on the road at Madison Square Garden, they can’t get too comfortable. There’s still plenty of basketball left to be played.
On Thursday, the series continues with the Pistons hosting the Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be searching for a 2-1 lead.