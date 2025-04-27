Cade Cunningham Reacts to Pistons’ Major Missing Piece vs Knicks
The Detroit Pistons have spent their first-round series against the New York Knicks missing some important players. As expected, Jaden Ivey has been out for the first three games, as he’s still not cleared to return after undergoing surgery back in January.
Detroit center Isaiah Stewart has joined Ivey on the injury report recently, as he deals with knee inflammation. For the last two games, the Pistons haven’t had the big man on the court.
The defensive impact of Stewart has been major for the Pistons all year long. In a series where the Pistons have to face a dynamic big man in Karl Anthony-Towns, Stewart’s physicality could be a difference-maker in the series. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played since early on in the fourth quarter of Game 1.
“He’s a big-time player,” Pistons star Cade Cunningham said of Towns after Game 3. “He can shoot the three, and he can get to the rim.”
While Cunningham believes the Pistons are equipped to defend Towns while shorthanded, he understands that Stewart’s absence is still a notable loss.
“We have guys that I trust up against anybody, though. Stew is number one,” Cunningham added. “Not having him, obviously, that’s something that takes a lot away from us, but it’s next-man-up mentality.”
Without Stewart, the Pistons have had to utilize Paul Reed behind Jalen Duren. Credit where it’s due, Reed has played his part well.
“I thought Paul Reed was great again today,” Cunningham said.
“JD does a really good job, Tobias has been doing a great job on him all series. We’re just trying to make it as tough as possible. I think we allowed him to get going early with too many transition threes, where he’s just walking in the threes and getting the feel for the game.”
When the Pistons managed to take Towns out of his flow in Game 2, they took advantage and came out on top with a win. Towns led the Knicks in scoring during the Game 3 matchup, shooting 10-18 from the field and going 7-7 from the free-throw line. New York got their series lead back with a win.
Will Stewart make his anticipated return to the court for Game 4 on Sunday? The Pistons remain unsure. Over the past two games, Stewart entered the matchup as questionable before getting ruled out. The head coach, JB Bickerstaff, considered the veteran center day-to-day after Saturday’s practice session.