Cade Cunningham Reacts to Pistons’ Winning Shot vs Raptors
Heading into the Monday night matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham was unsure of his playing status.
The injury report had signs pointing to the former No. 1 overall pick not playing. While he was upgraded this time around, Cunningham was still doubtful to play, giving him just a 25 percent chance of suiting up.
Sure enough, Cunningham was ruled out, leaving Detroit to keep Malik Beasley in the starting lineup while relying heavily on Jaden Ivey to take on a lot of the scoring load.
With a team-leading scoring night and a clutch game-winning shot, Ivey did just what the Pistons needed to get them a victory.
After the game, Cade Cunningham reacted with a celebratory Instagram post.
@cadecunn1ngham: GAME TIME! @poisionivey
With the game tied at 100, the Pistons had the final offensive possession. Without Cunningham on the floor, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff drew up a play for Ivey to get the final shot.
Ivey found just enough separation to get a shot off before the buzzer. The young guard was successful and pushed the Pistons ahead with a 102-100 win. They moved to 8-11 on the season.
Ivey finished the game with 25 points on 10-13 shooting from the field. He also racked up eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal.
Soon, the Pistons hope to get the Ivey-Cunningham backcourt back in action. Last Thursday, Cunningham suffered a pelvis injury, which took him off the court before an overtime period against the Charlotte Hornets. When the Pistons paid a visit to the Orlando Magic over the weekend, Detroit ruled him out.
At this point, the Pistons are taking it day-by-day with Cunningham. The good news is he saw a slight upgrade on the injury report, along with putting in some work at the team’s morning shootaround session ahead of the Raptors matchup.
The Pistons will take the court on Wednesday to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Cunningham’s status for that matchup is currently unknown.