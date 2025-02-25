Cade Cunningham Reacts to Detroit Pistons' Win vs LA Clippers
Coming off a hard fought win against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with a daunting task. They quickly had to travel home to host the LA Clippers on night two of a home/road back-to-back.
Both squads were on even playing fields, as they each had to play the night before and travel. In the end, Detroit managed to take care of business on their home floor to extend their winning streak to seven games. Thanks to another strong showing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons secured a 106-97 win over James Harden and company.
Cunningham dazzled in Sunday's win over the Hawks, and was able to carry the momentum into the Pistons' matchup with the Clippers. The All-Star guard filled the box score yet again, posting a stat line of 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Other notable standouts included Tobias Harris (20 points) and Jalen Duren (12 points, 19 rebounds).
Following his second impressive outing in as many days, Cunningham reflected on the victory over the Clippers. He felt this back-to-back was a big test for the young squad, and he was proud of how the Pistons responded.
"Thought it was a great win," Cunningham said postgame. "This was a big time back-to-back for us."
This winning streak is the Pistons longest in a decade, lasting securing seven straight victories in the 2014-15 season. Detroit is also tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest active streak in the league.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the young Pistons squad found themselves in a push for the postseason. They've stepped up and answered the call in a big way, continuing to create separation for the No. 6 seed.
Following a much needed day off on Tuesday, the Pistons will return to action Wednesday to take on the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
