Cade Cunningham Reflects on Major Accomplishment on Social Media
This week, Cade Cunningham returned to the Detroit Pistons after participating in his first NBA All-Star action.
As the Pistons prepared for their first game back against the San Antonio Spurs, Cunningham took to social media to share some of his favorite highlights from last weekend in San Francisco, when Cunningham participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Tournament.
via @cadecunn1ngham: First All-Star ⭐️
With some luck in the health department and an improved roster, Cunningham has seen a lot of improvement this season. In the 50 games he played leading up to the All-Star break, the star guard averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.
Cunningham landed in the All-Star Game as a reserve. With the new format in play this season, Cunningham landed just five minutes of playing time as his team dropped its single-elimination matchup in the tournament.
While it was a short shift for Cunningham, he was still pretty productive. The Pistons star produced five points, one assist, and one rebound. He was the only player on his team to have a positive in the plus/minus department.
When Cunningham returned from the break to take on the Spurs, he collected 25 points and 12 assists. The Pistons defeated San Antonio by 15 points to pick up their fifth win in a row. With Cunningham keeping the ball rolling, the first-time All-Star guard is on to his next goal, which is clinching a playoff series.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade