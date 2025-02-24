Cade Cunningham Reveals Reaction to Historic First-Half vs Hawks
A double-double was in store early for Cade Cunningham in Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks.
By the time the Pistons were heading into halftime, Cunningham nearly had a 30-point double-double in the bag already. He was just one point shy of accomplishing that feat.
Still, Cunningham put together a stat line that’s only been seen one other time in the last decade. According to Statmuse, Luka Doncic is the only other player to have at least 29 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, and six threes made during a half in the last 10 years.
After the game, Cunningham noted that he surely felt in a zone against Atlanta, but he wasn’t aware of the numbers he produced until he got back to the locker room and realized it.
“I didn’t realize I had those numbers until I was walking in the locker room,” Cunningham told reporters after the game.
“I knew I had made a bunch of threes, but I didn’t know how many points I had or anything. Walking in, I was like, I got 30 and 10—that was crazy—hearing that afterward, I was like, I never did that before. I’ve been in the zone before, for sure.”
Compared to the first half, Cunningham had a quiet go-round when the Pistons came out for the final two quarters. The veteran guard shot 3-8 from the field, scoring nine points in 18 minutes. With the Hawks keeping Cunningham in check after his first-half outburst, the Pistons needed to rely on others.
The bench output in the second half stood out for Detroit. Malik Beasley produced 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench. The trade acquisition Dennis Schroder put up 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench.
Atlanta outscored Detroit in the second half, but the Pistons had answers for most of their buckets. In the end, the Pistons came away with a 148-143 win. Cunningham finished the game with 38 points in 38 minutes. He notched a career-high seven threes during the game. The one-time All-Star also finished with 12 total assists.
