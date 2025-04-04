Cade Cunningham's Final Status for Pistons-Raptors Revealed
As the regular season starts to wind down, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves without the services of their star guard. However, it seems that Cade Cunningham could be nearing a return in these final matchups.
Cunningham was last in action on March 21st in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, the former No. 1 pick has missed the last five games due to a leg contsion.
The Pistons star has simply been ruled out for the last week-and-a-half, but things have changed before Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Cunningham has been upgraded to questionable, opening the door for him to potentially make his triumphant return.
After being a game-time decision, the Pistons have made a final choice when it comes to Cunningham. Despite being upgraded, Detroit has officially ruled him out. With Cunningham sidelined, the Pistons will now attempt to put an end to their losing skid without their best player.
Cunningham being out is a big blow for the Pistons, as he is a big part of everything they do on the offensive end. The 23-year-old has put together a breakout campaign this year, posting averages of 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG. Now missing a sixth straight game, his run on the sidelined continues with the postseason looming.
J.B. Bickerstaff now has a void to fill in his starting lineup against the Raptors. Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder will likely stay in the first unit agaisnt Toronto.
Pistons-Raptors will tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.