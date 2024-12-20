Cade Cunningham’s Honest Reaction to Detroit Pistons Rookie’s Ejection
As the Detroit Pistons’ matchup against the Utah Jazz got firey, Cade Cunningham’s rookie teammate found himself exiting the game early as he was hit with an ejection.
The first-round draft selection, Ron Holland, has proved he’s not one to back down. On Thursday, he also showed the Jazz and any other opponent that he’s willing to get involved with chippiness, even if it’s technically not his battle to fight.
When Pistons veteran Paul Reed bumped into Jazz standout Jordan Clarkson, they shared words. Reed kept it moving as Clarkson stood still. Soon after, Holland flew over with fists up ready for a potential scrap.
"That’s who Ron is,” said Pistons star Cade Cunningham. “Ron is a super loyal dude. [He’s a] super tough-minded dude. I could’ve had my eyes closed and guessed who was going to be in the middle of it. That’s just who he is."
An ejection might not always go over well with everyone on a team, but Cunningham doesn’t seem bothered by it. Emotions were high for Detroit, who were looking to form a spark, and Holland got a little carried away at the moment.
Holland became Detroit’s second player to get ejected this season. Earlier in the year, the backup center Isaiah Stewart was booted after a hard foul went to review and was deemed flagrant 2.
The rookie left the game after seeing the court for just 12 minutes. He finished his night with four points and three rebounds.
The Pistons struggled to bounce back from the first-quarter beatdown they suffered. After getting outscored by nearly 30 points, the Pistons dropped their 17th loss of the season with a 126-119 defeat against Utah.