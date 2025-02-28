Cade Cunningham’s Honest Thoughts on Pistons’ Major Streak
The Boston Celtics found themselves dropping their first game since before the NBA All-Star break when they had a run-in with the Detroit Pistons earlier this week.
For Cade Cunningham’s squad, the Pistons tied the Cleveland Cavaliers with the league’s longest active win streak, collecting eight in a row.
After Wednesday’s action against the defending NBA Champions, Cade Cunningham kept his thoughts on the big accomplishment simple.
“I mean, it’s a great feeling,” Cunningham told FanDuel Sports. “We are trying to do it for the fans, I mean, the fans brought so much energy tonight. They’ve supported us through everything. It’s a great feeling for us. A great feeling for the organization, and we’re just trying to keep it going.”
A 20-point victory helped the Pistons advance to 33-26 on the season. They inched closer to the fifth seed while finding further separation from the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Although the Pistons have every right to have a “happy to be here” mentality for the position they are in, Cunningham and the young squad are looking to maintain their focus as they want to continue winning for the fans of Detroit, who supported them through some tough years in recent time.
On Friday night, the Pistons will look to keep the ball rolling. They are slated for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets, who came up short against the Bucks on Thursday.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set to tip at 7 PM ET.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group