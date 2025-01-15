Cade Cunningham’s Insta Message After Pistons Victory vs Knicks
For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons paid a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Both times, the Pistons found positive results.
Cade Cunningham, specifically, improved his NBA All-Star campaign in both outings.
An early November blowout loss against the Knicks in Detroit didn’t mean much over the last two months. After all, the Pistons were off to a rough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season.
At this point, Detroit is shocking the basketball world. They did on December 7 when they waltzed into The Garden and collected a 120-111 win with a standout performance from Cunningham.
The Pistons did it again on Monday night with a 124-119 win over the Knicks. The following day, the Pistons’ star guard posted a message a message on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of some of his favorite highlights from the night.
@cadecunn1ngham: No weapon formed against you shall prosper 🌟
During the first Pistons-Knicks outing at MSG this year, Cunningham checked in for 35 minutes. He collected one of his many triple-doubles of the year, producing 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. From the field, Cunningham produced points on nine out of his 17 shots. Five of his makes came from deep, while six came from the charity stripe.
On Monday night, Cunningham took the court for 32 minutes. He knocked down 14 shots from the field, going 4-8 from beyond the arc. It wasn’t a triple-double outing for Cunningham, but he scored a game-high 36 points at The Garden to get the Pistons to 21-19 on the season.
Cunningham and the Pistons will get two days off before facing the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup