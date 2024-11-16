Cade Cunningham’s Insta Post Sparks Reactions from Pistons Teammates
Another NBA Cup group stage matchup is in the books for Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
On Friday night, the Pistons paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors. After taking down the Miami Heat in a nail-biter, the Pistons had another tight matchup in the tournament.
The game featured 12 lead changes and tied up 12 times. Neither team led by more than eight points when they were out in front.
By outscoring the Raptors 26-17 in the fourth quarter, the Pistons managed to come out on top in the end. With that victory, they moved to 2-0 in NBA Cup play. For the time being, the Pistons are in the lead as the 1-0 Milwaukee Bucks won’t play their next set of cup action until November 22, when they host the Indiana Pacers.
Sitting in first place for the time being, Cunningham and the Pistons are feeling good where they’re at. The veteran rising star took to Instagram after the game to post some memories from the night.
Pistons Players React to Cade Cunningham’s Post
@detroitpistons: 313 doin’ work 🔥
@bball_paul: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
@the.isaiahstewart: 👊🏾🔋💯
@thewendellmoore: rockin w deuce 🤞🏽
@bobiklintman:Cold mf😤
@m.sasser0: 2🤞🏾🔥
@ronhoops: 🔥🔥
Cunningham didn’t have his best scoring night on Friday, as he shot just 6-21 from the field, but he still became one of six players to notch double-digits with 15 points.
As always, Cunningham was cooking up in the playmaking department, notching ten assists to complete the double-double for the evening. Turnovers have been an issue for Cunningham this season, but he kept them minimized in crunch time. After turning the ball over three times in the first half, Cunningham lost it just once in the second half during the third quarter.
The young star helped lead the Pistons to a 99-95 victory over the Raptors. They remain undefeated in NBA Cup play and advanced to 6-8 on the season overall.
