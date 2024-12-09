Cade Cunningham’s Insta Reaction After Detroit Pistons Win vs Knicks
Now that he’s fully healthy once again, Cade Cunningham is getting back on a roll for the Detroit Pistons.
The week started out shaky for the Pistons. After falling short against the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup action on Tuesday, Detroit’s road to their break continued with back-to-back concluding in Boston against the NBA Champions.
The second half of the back-to-back against the Boston Celtics didn’t go Detroit’s way. Suddenly, the Pistons’ major win over the Indiana Pacers was an afterthought as they dropped three in a row.
A matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night was a big opportunity for the Pistons to get back in the winner’s column. Cunningham made sure to bring every tool with him as he carved up the Knicks’ defense from the jump.
After the game, Cunningham went to Instagram to react to his squad’s success.
“Great TEAM win!”
Overall, the Pistons made over 50 percent of their shots from the field on Friday. The entire starting five notched double-digit scoring, while Malik Beasley was the sixth to do so, scoring 23 points off the bench.
“ALL GLORY TO GOD,” he wrote in reaction to being the first Knicks player in history with a triple-double at the current Madison Square Garden
All season long, Cunninghan has been dominant with his scoring and his playmaking. Friday’s outing was no different.
In 35 minutes of action, Cunningham made nine of his 17 shots from the field and drilled five of his eight threes. By making all but one of his seven shots from charity stripe, Cunningham produced 29 points.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham dished out 15 assists. He came down with eight defensive rebounds and grabbed two on the offensive end. By securing 10 total rebounds, Cunningham finished the game with his fifth triple-double of the season.
The Pistons knocked off the Knicks with a 120-111 victory. They advance to 10-15 on the year.