Cade Cunningham's Positive Statement Following Pistons Win vs Knicks
Throughout the first half of this season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has put together countless dominant outings. The former No. 1 pick continued his breakout campaign on Monday, leading his team to victory against one of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
Following their win over the Toronto Raptors over the weekend, the Pistons traveled to Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. The last time these teams faced off at the iconic venue, Cunningham recorded a triple-double in a win. This time around, he would erupt for a big scoring night while picking up a second victory in New York.
Cunningham logged 32 minutes against the Knicks and finished with a game-high 36 points to go along with two rebounds and six assists. Behind this stellar outing, the Pistons went on to take down the Knicks by a final score of 124-119.
Coming off Detroit's second win at MSG this season, Cunningham was feeling good about himself and his team:
"I love my team man," Cunningham said. "This is what we set out to do. We came here and did it, what else can you ask for."
Following this impressive victory, the Pistons find themselves 10-2 over their last 12 games. They also sit two games above .500 on the year with a 21-19 record. Not even at halfway point in the season yet, this group already has seven more wins than all of last year.
Between the team's overall success and his stellar all-around play, Cunningham continues to improve on his already strong case for an All-Star nod.