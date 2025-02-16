Cade Cunningham’s Reaction to Getting Eliminated by Jalen Brunson
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham admitted he was struggling with certain challenges of the NBA’s 3-Point Contest on Saturday night. While the first-time All-Star felt comfortable being in a solo situation, competing without his teammates, he felt certain mechanics threw him off.
“I think just the mechanics of grabbing off the rack and shooting is the most difficult thing,” Cunningham told reporters after the contest.
“Being out there by myself wasn’t really, that wasn’t what it was, I think it was more running around the racks and grabbing off the racks. I think that’s the main thing that’s difficult.”
After Cunningham did his round, you could sense a hint of disappointment from the star guard. Following a guy like Darius Garland, who dropped 24 points in round one, Cunningham figured his 16 points might not cut it.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson surpassed Cunningham during his round. That’s when cameras caught the Pistons star’s reaction when he realized he wouldn’t be getting to the final round.
Although Brunson’s round prevented Cunningham from having a chance, the Knicks star didn’t get the opportunity to move on as well. With 18 points, Brunson was beaten out by Garland, Buddy Hield, and Tyler Herro, who just squeaked his way into the final round.
The Miami Heat star ended up being the one to win it all. Garland put up just 19 points in the final round, which secured him third place.
Although Hield had a historic first round, producing 31 points, he followed up with a 23-point showing. Herro upped his game in the final round and beat out Hield by one point to take over the contest.
Cunningham ended up finishing sixth out of eight competitors. It wasn’t an ideal turnout for the Pistons guard, but he’ll look to make up for his 3-Point struggles in Sunday’s All-Star action as he makes his debut in the big showcase.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade