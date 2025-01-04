Cade Cunningham's Status for Pistons-Timberwolves Revealed
The Detroit Pistons find themselves with a jam-packed schedule this weekend, in the midst of a back-to-back. Heading into the second leg, the status of one of their key players has been up in the air.
This season, Cade Cunningham has put together a breakout campaign for the Pistons. He has looked like an All-Star through the first two months of the year, putting up averages of 23.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 9.5 APG.
Following Detroit's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets Friday, Cunningham found himself on the injury report. He has been listed as probable against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left knee soreness. Cunningham's official status has been revealed, and he will remain in the lineup on Saturday night.
With Jaden Ivey suffering a broken fibula earlier this week, the Pistons need Cunningham in the lineup to lead the charge. He'll continue to be the focal point of the offense with scoring and high-level playmaking.
Since Cunningham will be in action, Saturday's matchup will feature two of the game's more exciting young guards. The Pistons star and Anthony Edwards likely won't match up with one another, but their paths will surely cross at some point during the game.
With their top player in the lineup, the Pistons have a chance to sweep their back-to-back. While Minnesota's roster is loaded with talent, they've gone through their fair share of growing pains since trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle.
The Timberwolves enter Saturday barely clinging on to a .500 record, and are riding a two-game losing streak. Cunningham and company will attempt to take advantage of their recent struggles and secure another victory on their home floor.