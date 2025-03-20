Cade Cunningham Shares Honest Mentality After Clutch Shot vs Heat
With five seconds left to go in Wednesday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat, the entire arena down South Beach knew the ball was likely to go in Cade Cunningham’s hands on the final offensive possession.
The one-time All-Star couldn’t get to his spot easily. With an elite defender like Bam Adebayo trailing him, Cunningham had to fight his way to the ball.
Cunningham wasn’t looking to bait his defender for a foul. He didn’t see a clear lane for himself to drive, either. The veteran star simply pulled up with just enough space to launch a three in Adebayo’s face.
With plenty of arc on the shot, Cunningham hit the glass and sunk a game-winning three as the Heat had just 0.6 seconds to play when they got the ball back.
After the matchup, Cunningham revealed his mentality in that moment.
“Just go get one—find a way," Cunningham told reporters. "I guess that’s the main thing. It’s something I love to do. To have the trust by your team to be put in that situation to go win the game like that, it’s a blessing. I try to make the most out of it, and all glory to God.”
Cunningham helped lead the Pistons to that moment. In 35 minutes of action, he shot 11-25 from the field and knocked down three of his four shots from beyond the arc.
The star guard led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points. He produced a triple-double by collecting 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. He also snatched a steal and blocked two shots.
The Pistons moved to 39-31 on the year with a 116-113 win over the Miami Heat. That win helps the Pistons get one step closer to potentially moving up the Eastern Conference standings.
