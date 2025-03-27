Cade Cunningham Shows Love to Pistons Teammate for Major Milestone
Tuesday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs featured a major milestone being hit by the Detroit veteran Tim Hardaway Jr,
During the game, Hardaway notched 11,000 points in his career. He finished the matchup with 12 points in 25 minutes. After the game, Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham went to social media to celebrate Hardaway’s recent accomplishment.
via @cadecunn1ngham: 11k!& many more to come.
Hardaway returned to the court on Tuesday after missing the Pistons’ previous matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran sharpshooter suffered an ankle sprain against the Dallas Mavericks late last week. Fortunately, it wasn’t severe enough to take him off the court for more than two games.
The veteran can continue building on his career accomplishments, which started in 2013 during his rookie season with the New York Knicks. Coming out of Michigan, Hardaway was a first-round pick, getting selected 24th overall.
After spending two years in New York, Hardaway had two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He went back to New York for a second stint in 2017.
Hardaway’s longest tenure with a team came during his time with the Mavs. He spent the last six seasons with Dallas before getting traded to the Pistons during the 2024 offseason.
After having a bench role with the Mavs last year, Hardaway became a full-time starter in Detroit. In 68 games, the veteran averaged 10 points on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He’s been a great complement to Cade Cunningham, who is thriving with proven perimeter shooting threats surrounding him.