Cade Cunningham Speaks on Detroit Pistons’ Major Accomplishment
From the bench, Cade Cunningham watched the Detroit Pistons take down the Toronto Raptors. Before the game, the magic playoff number was set at one. As a result, the Pistons managed to clinch the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“It feels good,” Cunningham told reporters the following night.
Although Cunningham’s calf concerns took him off the court for a two-week stretch, a lot of his hard work throughout the year led to that moment on Friday. It was a time for the Pistons to be excited and to be able to celebrate, but they quickly had to reel it in.
Detroit will be happy to be in the playoffs, but the hardest part hasn’t happened just yet.
“I guess it’s just more focus now,” Cunningham added. “We got a lot coming. Just trying to make sure we’re all ready for it mentally, physically, and we put our best foot forward.”
Cunningham, like many of his teammates, carries zero NBA Playoff experience with him. The former No. 1 overall pick was a product of a rebuild. For his first three seasons in the league, Cunningham’s Pistons have been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Suddenly, the Pistons are a top-six team in the East. Cunningham’s All-Star emergence played heavily into the team’s success. In 67 games, he posted averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.
Over the next week, the Pistons will focus on fine-tuning their system and staying healthy. Heading into the final week, the Pistons have multiple starters with frequent mentions on the injury report. Cunningham is one of them. On Saturday, the star guard returned from a six-game absence. His return included a minute restriction.
On Monday, Cunningham would suit up against the Sacramento Kings for the second game in a row. As long as he avoids further setbacks, he should be able to get back on track and find his full rhythm before the playoffs approach.