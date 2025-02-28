Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals Amid Detroit Pistons Success
While putting together the best season of his young career, Cade Cunningham has helped the Detroit Pistons complete a drastic turnaround. Even with all they've been able to accomplish this year, the young guard has his sights set on big goals.
After finishing with the NBA's worst record last year, the Pistons have managed to completely change the trajectory of the franchise. Now, they look like a promising young core ready to take the next step towards being a contender. Cunningham has played a key part in this, as he has emerged as a star-level talent the franchise can properly build around.
On Wednesday night, Cunningham and the Pistons looked to stay hot against the Boston Celtics. They managed to pull off a statement win on the defending champs, winning in blowout fashion. Cunningham put together an impressive showing in the 20-point victory, posting 21 points, four rebounds, and 11 assists.
With this win, the Pistons now find themselves on the franchise's longest win streak since 2008. While talking about this feat postgame, Cunningham touched on his bigger goals moving forward.
"Restore this franchise is what we said a lot," Cunningham told reporters. "To see it come into fruition now is a great thing...I'm not satisfied at all, I think there's still a lot more work to do. This city wants championships, and we're slowly building towards that."
Contending this season might be out of the question, but the Pistons are trending in the right direction. They continue to build positive momentum as this core gears up for its first taste of the postseason. The higher-ups of the franchise should applaud themselves for making big canges up-and-down the organization to get things back on track.
Following their victory over the Celtics, the Pistons find themselves with another tall task. They'll face off against another contending-level team Thursday in Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade