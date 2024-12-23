Cade Cunningham’s Thoughts on Crowd Reaction After Pistons-Suns
Cade Cunningham felt the love on the road over the weekend.
As the Detroit Pistons competed against the Phoenix Suns away from home, Cunningham didn’t face his usual hostile environment being a young star player facing an opposing crowd.
At times, MVP chants could be heard for the former No. 1 overall pick. It was a first-time experience for Cunningham, who reacted to the chants after the game.
“On a road game? I can’t remember that ever happening,” Cunningham told reporters. “That felt great. I give all the glory to God, man. I’m blessed to be doing what I love to do every night. Playing for my teammates, putting me in positions to be successful. I just want to help this team win. There’s still a lot more games left and I have the opportunity to do that.”
Cunningham put together another All-Star-worthy performance against a tough Suns team. In 36 minutes, Cunningham produced 28 points on 38 percent shooting from deep. He dished out 13 assists on the offensive end, registering another double-double on the year.
Not only did he land love from the away crowd, but Cunningham’s superstar opponent, Kevin Durant, showed him love as well.
"That's my brother, got nothing but love for Cade," Durant said. "He's always been ahead of his time. Just wise beyond his years as a young player in this league. Can do it all. 6'7 point guard, averaging 10 assists this year, close. I think it's his year to be an All-Star and take off an go to that next level. It's always a joy to play against him."
Cunningham might not be in the actual MVP picture at the moment, but he’s surely putting together an All-Star campaign. In 25 games, Cunningham is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s knocking down 46 percent of his field goals and drilling nearly 40 percent of his threes.
The Pistons will continue their West Coast road trip on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cunningham will have an opportunity to build on his case in front of a big crowd.