Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Cade Cunningham’s Viral Gesture vs Knicks
Working on a Game 2 victory over the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons saw their star guard, Cade Cunningham, put together an exciting sequence in the third quarter, which created a viral video.
Later, it was revealed that Cunningham’s post-slam pointing gesture was aimed at the NBA legend, Carmelo Anthony.
As expected, Anthony addressed Cunningham’s point on ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ the following day.
“It’s a respect thing,” Anthony said.
At Madison Square Garden, the arena bowl is typically filled with former Knicks players rooting for the team, especially come playoff time. Anthony, an NY native and former Knick, was in the building wearing “multiple hats,” as he explained.
While the future Hall of Famer has a rooting interest in the Knicks, Anthony made it clear that he’s fond of the new generation of basketball stars, which includes the one-time All-Star, Cunningham.
“I always said I wanted to work with Cade,” Anthony stated. “I don’t know if he heard that or not. I would love to work with him.”
The former Knicks forward had a lot of praise for the former No. 1 overall pick.
“Even seeing him last night, he got everything,” Anthony added. “You get one-to-two things? Good riddance. I see him starting to get in the post. Not as much, but he’s starting to get down there.If he gets a couple one-twos out of that post? Andre Miller, you know what I’m saying? If you get a spin, fade, bump and learn how to be patient down there—shorty is tough. I’ll give him that. He just fits so seamlessly into what Detroit has going on.”
After a season full of career highs, Cunningham’s first two playoff matchups are going well. The veteran guard has averaged 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against the Knicks. On Thursday, Cunningham will play his first playoff game in Detroit, with a shot at going up 2-1 over New York.