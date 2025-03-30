Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Reveals Honest Thoughts on Cade Cunningham
For the last few seasons, Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff had to face Cade Cunningham as a division rival, being the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now that Bickerstaff runs the show in Detroit, Kenny Atkinson has stepped into the role of coaching Cleveland and is doing an excellent job so far.
On Friday night, the Cavs slipped up and coughed up a game to a shorthanded Pistons team that missed three starters. The first-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham, was out with a calf injury.
While Cunningham wasn’t suiting up, he still earned plenty of praise from Atkinson, who revealed his honest thoughts on the former No. 1 overall pick. It’s safe to say the Cavs are bracing for some tough battles against Cunningham and his future squads.
“Cade looks like he’s just got that confidence, like, I think it’s year three or four when I see [players] make that jump. I mean, there’s very few exceptions to that—maybe LeBron [James] and some guys just get out of the gate real quick—but that’s kind of a development curve that I see,” Atkinson told reporters.
“[Cade] has got all of the pieces now. Obviously, he’s got the skills and the talent, and he’s built up his body and resiliency. Now, he’s got the confidence and the coaching staff that’s kind of empowered him.”
Cunningham has been a standout since his rookie season, but it was often overlooked. The Pistons failed to exceed 23 wins in a single season throughout Cunningham’s first few years in the league, leading to Cunningham’s seasons looking like they were full of empty performances.
In 2024-2025, that’s no longer the case. The Pistons are thriving with their win total tripled compared to last year. Cunningham has been nearly averaging a double-double and frequently churning out triple-doubles. The star guard played himself into an All-Star appearance.
“It’s great to see. Great to see for the league,” Atkinson added. “I love his demeanor. I just think he’s all business. He’s a competitor. He doesn’t bark, he’s just a humble character. … He plays both ends. The sky is the limit for Cade. It’s great for the league. Not good for the Cavs … He’s going to be a huge problem for us in the future.”
With Friday’s game being the final regular-season meeting between the Pistons and the Cavaliers, Atkinson’s squad might not have to face him again until the playoffs, depending on how the Eastern Conference bracket shakes out over time.