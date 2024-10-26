Cavaliers Star Defends Pistons Coach From ‘Lukewarm’ Fan Reaction
JB Bickerstaff returned to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers as the Detroit Pistons’ coach for the first time during the regular season on Friday night.
When Bickerstaff was introduced to the crowd, the reception was described as “lukewarm” by a reporter after the game. There were some cheers—but boos were noticeable as well.
After the game, Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen defended his former head coach after seeing how Bickerstaff was received in his return.
“I don’t think it should’ve been lukewarm,” Allen told reporters. “I think it should’ve all praise for him.”
Similar to the current state of the Pistons, Bickerstaff took over a Cavaliers team that wasn’t in playoff contention just yet. By year four, the Cavs finished with a 51-31 record to make the postseason in 2023. After losing in round one, the Cavaliers saw postseason progress the following year as they went 48-34 and made a run to the second round of the playoffs.
Despite the progress, the Cavaliers moved on from Bickerstaff. They hired former Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson while watching Bickerstaff join a division rival in Detroit. Rival or not, Allen still believes Bickerstaff’s work in Cleveland should be applauded.
“He came in when this team was not high in the standings, and he turned everything around. … It was a rocky ending, as some people say, but he gave everything to this team, and I think the fans should applaud him for that,” the center finished.
Allen helped lead the charge for the Cavaliers, who spoiled Bickerstaff’s return to Cleveland. The center checked in for 31 minutes and collected a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers put the Pistons away with a 113-101 victory.
Bickerstaff and the Pistons are in Boston for a Saturday night matchup against the Celtics to complete the back-to-back. While Bickerstaff’s squad is 0-1 against his former organization, he’ll get a chance to even the series on January 27, when the Pistons return to Cleveland.