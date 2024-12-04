Celtics’ Multi-Time NBA All-Star Could Miss Detroit Pistons Matchup
Following a disappointing NBA Cup matchup at home, the Detroit Pistons hit the road to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set.
Heading into the matchup, the Celtics have some key names on their injury report. The report includes the multi-time All-Star, Jrue Holiday.
According to the Celtics’ injury report, Holiday is questionable for Wednesday night’s game. He’s currently dealing with left knee tendinopathy. If Holiday cannot get the opportunity to play on Wednesday, it would mark the second game in a row he is out.
When the Celtics faced the Miami Heat on Monday night, Holiday was off. Despite missing the two-way standout guard, the Celtics took care of business at home against the Heat with a 19-point victory. The only other time Holiday missed action was on November 16, when the Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors.
This season, Holiday has averaged a little over 30 minutes of playing time with the Celtics. He produced 12 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field. From three, Holiday averaged just 33 percent.
Outside of his scoring, Holiday has come down with four rebounds per game while passing out four assists. He’s snatching nearly one steal per game on the defensive end.
Earlier this season, the Pistons and the Celtics met for a late October matchup. Holiday played for nearly 36 minutes in that game, producing seven points, three rebounds, and four assists. The Celtics defeated the Pistons by a six-point margin.
The Celtics and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.