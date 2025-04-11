Comparison for Pistons, Knicks Stars Spark Reactions From NBA Fans
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons faced each other for the final time during the regular season. Soon, the two teams could meet again for Game 1 of a 2025 NBA Playoff series.
For Jalen Brunson, it will be just another postseason where he’s trying to lead his team to the NBA Finals. For Cade Cunningham, it will be his first go-round in the playoffs.
The two star guards would have all eyes on them in that series for obvious reasons. That’s been the case when the two teams have squared up at times throughout the 2024-2025 season.
Following Thursday’s Pistons victory over the Knicks, one popular NBA account made a social media post to compare the two stars’ head-to-head stats, which sparked some big reactions, with most of them supporting the Pistons’ star, Cunningham.
via @dgsire: cade doesn't even need to flop like brunson to average better numbers
@Cade2_snz: Cade sm better
@CadeyoDaddy: THIS AINT EVEN AN AGENDA THIS FACTS
@K_loc420: Cade wipes the floor with Brunson, All-NBA 1st team him already
@Artur_podeparar: brunson its just a elite flopper
@eric_ikyg: Pistons own them
Cunningham clearly had the upper hand against Brunson in head-to-head battles this year. Overall, Cunningham posted averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in 68 games leading up to Thursday’s action in New York.
As for Brunson, he averaged 26 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 63 games throughout the year. Both players earned All-Star nods for their campaign, and both could be eligible for awards at the end of the season, as long as Brunson plays in NY’s final two matchups.