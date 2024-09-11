Sharpshooting Forward Named as Possible Trade Target for Pistons
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons had a clear plan when it came to their offseason moves. After floor spacing was a major offensive concern last season, Trajan Langdon brought in a trio of veterans to help alleviate that problem. While these additions should help improve things on that end of the floor, a team can never have enough outside shooting in the modern NBA.
Last week, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of trade targets for each NBA team. Among the players brought up for the Pistons was former Washington Wizards first rounder Corey Kispert.
With the Wizards reshuffling their desk, the Pistons should check on Kispert's availability given his outside shooting prowess.
The 6'7" forward nailed 39.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season and could be even better with Cade Cunningham breaking down defenses before kicking the ball out to him on the wing.
Kispert is far from a flashy name, but makes a lot of sense for a team like the Pistons. Along with bringing more length to the roster, he also provides a much-needed skill with his shooting. Last season with the Wizards, Kispert averaged 13.4 PPG while shooting 38.3% from deep on six attempts per game.
Guys like Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris will help with spacing now, but they are veterans on the tail end of their careers. Kispert is a little older than the Pistons' core (25), but is still just scratching the surface of his peak years. Seeing the success that Simone Fontecchio had last season, it's clear that good shooters will thrive playing alongside a talent like Cunningham. With that in mind , Kispert could be another long-term piece Detroit could acquire at a team-friendly price.