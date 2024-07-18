Could Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Get Second Chance With Nets?
A former Detroit Pistons lottery pick is working on an NBA comeback. As teams are out in Las Vegas checking out the Summer League action, Killian Hayes is open to showcasing his talent by holding a private workout out West.
According to Clutch Points’ Erik Slater, the Brooklyn Nets had a representative in attendance.
A team like Brooklyn seems to have the wiggle room to offer young players a second chance in the NBA. With the Nets signaling a rebuild by trading away the veteran standout, Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn is re-tooling after spending several seasons working on building a championship-contending roster centered around stars.
Hayes is a former lottery pick who was selected seventh overall by the Pistons in 2020. Unlike most top prospects entering the draft, Hayes didn’t take the NCAA pathway to the NBA. After a run in Europe, Hayes looked to become a cornerstone player for the Pistons.
It didn’t work out for Hayes in Detroit, and it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities. Throughout his four-year tenure with the Pistons, Hayes appeared in 210 games, starting in 145 of those matchups. Spending 24 minutes on the court per game, Hayes averaged eight points and five assists throughout his four-season run with the Pistons. At times, he could be productive, but he lacked in the efficiency department.
Even coming off of a career-high 41 percent from the field in 2023-2024, Hayes averaged 38 percent from the field since his rookie effort. From deep, he hit on just 28 percent of his shots.
The Pistons cut ties with Hayes at the 2024 trade deadline. While they searched for a deal to send him packing, the Pistons ultimately ended up waiving Hayes. He went unclaimed, and remained a free agent for the rest of the season.
A team like the Nets could take a chance on his comeback. So far, no organization has been open to offering Hayes the second chance he desires.
